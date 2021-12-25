Ghostface Killah shares Aaliyah and Raekwon allegedly had a fling

R. Kelly and Dame Dash aren’t the only men in music who were once the apple of the late Aaliyah’s eyes. Ghostface Killah said his friend and fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon also had a thing for ‘the Princess of R&B.’
Killah revealed the shocking news during a recent interview with Vlad TV in promotion for his upcoming book, “From Staircase to Stage.”
“Word, Ghost had bagged her. And I remember we had a mansion in L.A. and I used to talk to Ghost a lot about, like, ‘Word, you bagged that? Yo, bring her to the lab, bring some friends over’ or whatever the case may be,”
He also said there was an instance where he actually saw Aaliyah and Killah laid up together in the Wu-Tang mansion.
“One day, I guess I took a nap that day and I was walking through the crib and next thing you know, I seen Aaliyah,” he said. “Him and Aaliyah [asleep] in a chair. I wake him up like, “Yo, what’s up? What’s going on? He was like, ‘Nah, I’m just catching some rest, though’ and I was just laughing.”
He didn’t describe in detail the nature of their relationship, but he did say there was mutual attraction and respect between the two.
“He really liked her and it could’ve been just some friendship thing, but like I said, we liked Aaliyah’s music,” he said. “We liked what she was doing and yeah, I think they had a little crush thing going on. A little baby crush going on, you know?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.