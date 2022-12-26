If you’re a GloRilla fan and aspire to work for the platinum-selling emcee she’s currently hiring a personal assistant. While the position sounds fun, it does require a lot of responsibility. For $550 a week, the chosen applicant will assist the rapper in managing her calendar, arranging meals, travel accommodations, and other daily tasks fit for a mega superstar.
To say the least, many people are disgusted with the salary GloRilla will provide her assistant.
On a recent Instagram Live, GloRilla addressed the concerns and explained the job includes paid expenses, in addition to the weekly salary.
“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she explained. “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-ass flight tickets be. … I take flights every day.”
She continued and assures the role is the easiest job in the world.
“Half the [expletive] on that list you don’t gotta do for real,” she said. “It’s just, if it comes down to it you might have to do it. But it’s literally the easiest [expletive] in the world. You really don’t gotta do [expletive] but be with me every day.”
