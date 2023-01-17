Gordy Harmon, a founding member of The Whispers, died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023), according to his family. He was 79.
The Whispers was established in the early 1960s in Los Angeles, and their prominence grew in the 1980s with their hits “And the Beat Goes On” and “Rock Steady.” Both reaching No. 1 on the R&B charts.
Harmon disbanded from the group in 1993 after suffering an injury to his larynx.
The group originated in Watts, where several members lived in the Jordan Downs housing project. Twins Wallace and Walter Scott connected with Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell to launch the band.
The band coined their name from Lou Bedell, owner of Dore Records, who recommended they call themselves The Whispers because of their signature soft singing style.
During Harmon’s time with the group, The Whispers released multiple albums that topped the R&B charts including “The Whispers’ Love Story” and “Life and Breath.” Their early records were “The Time Will Come” released in 1969 and “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong” in 1970.
Harmon’s family thinks he passed from natural causes, however, he didn’t have any chronic illnesses.
