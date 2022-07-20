One thing about Kim Burrell is she will always speak her mind despite the consequences. No stranger to public scrutiny, the gospel singer has once again trended for her unpopular opinion.
In a current clip on TikTok, Burrell is heard explaining the importance of vetting people before becoming friends. However, it's her phrasing that has everyone up in arms.
“Sometimes before we get friends, we have to do an interview,” she says to the congregation. “How long have you been broke? How long have you changed your name on your light bill? Do you live in a trailer home or house? It's not about status or material things, it's just about choices.”
Her brief speech before singing “Daily I Shall Worship Thee,” went further off the rails with her making light of COVID-19 safety protocol and insulting people’s physical appearances.
“Who likes to be told you just ugly?,” she said. “All of you are beautiful, I haven’t chosen anyone to be ugly yet. You all look great, most of you have on hats to cover that [your ugliness] anyway.”
This isn’t the first time Burrell has been criticized for her remarks.
In 2019, she praised fellow gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson and discredited Fantasia’s vocal ability in the same sentence.
Her biggest backlash came in 2017 when she referred to homosexual people as perverted. Her disparaging remark led to her radio show and an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show being canceled.
