Following his release from prison, Gunna has pleaded guilty to gang-related RICO charges.
Yet, despite his admission of guilt, Gunna’s lawyer says he maintains his innocence.
Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, was one of 28 people connected to Atlanta-based record label YSL who were arrested in May.
YSL’s founder Young Thug is accused of criminal gang activity and set to have a trial next month.
Defense Attorney Steve Sadow released a statement on behalf of Gunna explaining why he agreed to an Alford plea.
Defendants are allowed to enter a guilty plea in avoidance of trial under US law, stating they will receive stricter sentencing- even if they don't acknowledge the crime cited against them.
Gunna, who was in an Atlanta jail, says he hasn’t made an agreement with prosecutors or provided evidence against others involved in the case.
"[I] have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," he says.
US federal prosecutors accuse YSL (Young Stoner Life Records) of being a coverup for illegal activities. Prosecutors believe YSL is credited for "75 to 80% of violent crime" in Atlanta.
Gunna joined YSL in 2016 and says he didn’t view it as a gang.
He says he thought it was a collective of people from metro Atlanta with similar interests and creative dreams.
"My focus of YSL was entertainment - rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and 'glorified' urban life in the Black community," he says.
Sadow said Gunna received a four-year suspended sentence and is forbidden from communication with co-defendants - unless it's through his lawyers or record label. He also is directed to complete 500 hours of community service. Part of his community service includes talking to youth about the dangers of gangs.
According to Sadow, Gunna says this will allow him "an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."
