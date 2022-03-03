Jacqueline Joyner

Jacqueline Joyner

 Photo Courtesy of AAU

Jacqueline Joyner was named after first lady Jacqueline Kennedy

Jacqueline Joyner

Jacqueline Joyner

She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic gold medal in long jump as well as the first American woman to earn a gold medal in heptathlon (both in 1988). She won three gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals in those two events at four different Olympic Games. Sports Illustrated voted her the greatest female athlete of the 20th century.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.