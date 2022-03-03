Jacqueline Joyner was named after first lady Jacqueline Kennedy
She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic gold medal in long jump as well as the first American woman to earn a gold medal in heptathlon (both in 1988). She won three gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals in those two events at four different Olympic Games. Sports Illustrated voted her the greatest female athlete of the 20th century.
