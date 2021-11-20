HBO announced “Black And Missing,” an upcoming documentary executive produced by Geeta Gandbhir and Soledad O’Brien, will spotlight Black missing persons cases. “Black and Missing” premieres with two consecutive episodes on Nov. 23, and the remaining episodes on Nov. 24. All episodes will be streamable on HBO Max after airing.
The four-part production began three years ago, and it chronicles Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they analyze different cases and discuss the systemic issues surrounding them from centuries of racism. The series will also expose the inconsistencies surrounding media coverage over white and Black missing persons.
Derrica and Natalie highly encourage law enforcement to keep the cases open and active.
Testimonies from family members and loved ones of the missing women, historians, police officers, volunteers and activists will be featured in the docuseries.
