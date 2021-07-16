Another legend has gone too soon. Biz Markie, commonly known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop” died on Friday, July 16 at age 57.
It’s been confirmed by his manager, Jenni Izumi on multiple platforms. She didn’t provide a cause of death.
Markie has battled with Type 2 diabetes for years.
Last year, he was hospitalized due to complications. In 2014, he told ABC News he lost 140 pounds.
