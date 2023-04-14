Hulu plans to release Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, an original documentary detailing its rise to prominence and its untimely demise.
The doc’s synopsis, “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage,” raising the question: “Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?”
Jermaine Dupri and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell are some of the executive producers of the project.
Freaknik was founded in the mid-’80s in Atlanta as a small gathering during spring break for students of local Historically Black Colleges and Universities. By the 1990s, the picnic grew and transformed into job fairs, concerts, parties, and more.
In 1998, Associated Press reported that the Atlanta Committee for Black College Spring Break should eliminate Freaknik due to safety concerns from sexual assaults and violence against women. While there’s controversy surrounding Freaknik, the event still shows up in today’s culture with Freaknik-themed birthday parties, festivals, and more.
