Bay Area producer Traxamillion, born Sultan Banks, known for his influence in the ‘hyphy movement,’ died on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from cancer. He was 43.
Bay Area blog “Thizzler On The Roof” is credited for being the first to confirm his death. The news source shared a memorial image on its Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.
Trax rose to prominence two decades ago. He produced Keak Da Sneak’s “Super Hyphy,” The Pack’s “Club Stuntin” and more.
E-40 paid tribute to the late producer on his Instagram page.
“Rest up my fella you will be missed,” he said. “@traxamillion you was definitely a [GOAT] in my eyes glad to be part of your journey #gonebutneverforgotten #f**kcancer.”
