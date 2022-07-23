Tanita Myers, Vice President of News Operations iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network (BIN), died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was 49.
“We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit,” BIN President, Tony Coles said in a written statement. “While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”
Inside Radio reports Myers was transported to Tulane Hospital in New Orleans after suffering from a medical emergency. She was then rushed to ICU. She later passed away.
Myers joined iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network in 2020 after working with Reach Media for 15 years as Senior Director of Radio Operations. She previously worked as Director of Operations for “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” and Executive Producer of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She has worked at radio stations in Dallas, Texas; Flint, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona.
