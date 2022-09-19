Lil Durk has finally addressed what many fans have been waiting for, breaking his silence about he and his fiancéeIndia Royale’s break up.
He posted a photo and message on Monday (Sept. 12) that said, “That [cat emoji] ,mines 4ever welcome to death row [expletive].”
Royale argued against his statement on her Instagram story uploading a cap emoji in response.
The back and forth comes after Royale tweeted she was a “free agent” on Sunday (Sept. 11). Fans believe from her post and finding out she unfollowed Durk on Instagram add up to their relationship going downhill.
They started dating in 2017 and share a daughter named Willow, they welcomed her in October 2018. Durk just proposed to Royale in his hometown Chicago at a concert last December.
Earlier this year Durk went viral for his interview with “Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast” after he said Royale’s bodycount made him most attracted to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.