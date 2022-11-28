Every detail of your life shouldn’t be shared online, unless you’re okay with the public scrutiny that comes with it. Comedian and social media influencer B. Simone recently shared on her podcast, “The Know For Sure Pod” that she doesn’t shower every day.
In the clip, her co-host and bestfriend Megan Brooks asked her if she takes a shower on Monday, when’s the next time she’ll take another shower?
Simone’s response shocked everyone. She said at least by Wednesday, then explained it would depend on how busy she is and she’d rather “sleep than shower.”
Her clip went viral and the internet had a field day with it.
Simone made a joke out of the controversy by filming herself taking a shower on Thursday.
"I'm in the shower, damn," she said in the Instagram video. "Y'all want me to be in the shower so bad. It's like, okay, I'm in the shower. Everything's fresh."
