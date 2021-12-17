St. Louis native, battle rapper and cast member on “Wild ‘N’ Out” Hitman Holla and his girlfriend Cinnamon are currently trending online after a risque video of them engaging in sexual activities leaked.
The clip was taken from his “Close Friends” group on his Instagram account.
He addressed the incident with a statement on social media.
“Would never disrespect my girl and post something she didn’t agree to or didn’t like what sense does that make .. but jokes on me okay cool I’ll be fine lol,” he said.
