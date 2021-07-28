Issa Rae and her fiancé Louis Diame married in a private wedding ceremony in France. Rae announced the news in a hilarious post on July 26 while revealing multiple photos from her “photo shoot.”
"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special." Rae said in the post.
E! News reported that guests traveled “from various places both far and near” to hear the couple say “I do.” No other details have been shared publicly about the big day.
Sources: GoodMorningAmerica.com, Billboard.com, CNN.com, Variety.com, EOnline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.