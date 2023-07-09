Issa Rae’s hit television series “Insecure” has a new home. The show is now available to stream on Netflix. The series is the first HBO original show to launch on Netflix under a new licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Discussions about Warner Bros. Discovery licensing some of their original content to Netflix began on June 20.
The deal falls in line with the latest development in content strategy at Warner Bros. Discovery under David Zaslav’s leadership. In January, Warner Bros. Discovery created licensing agreements by partnering with Roku and Tubi to establish free ad-supported channels with HBO shows.
