To put Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension handed down by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver late Friday in perspective, consider it is 30% of the 82-game schedule.
It is a financial disaster as well. When his eight-game suspension is combined with his upcoming 25-game punishment, Morant will forfeit an estimated $50 million in salary, bonuses, and potential sponsorships.
He would also be disqualified from All-NBA honors next season due to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement that mandates a 65-game minimum rule to make the All-NBA Team.
The Grizzlies suspended the former Murray State star from team activities on May 14 after a video spread on social media showing the All-Star brandishing a firearm. Silver said he would not announce Morant’s suspension until after the NBA Finals.
In March, a video of Morant was posted on Instagram with him holding up a handgun while intoxicated at a Denver-area club.
“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” Silver said in a statement.
“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless
Morant apologized but did not say if he will appeal the suspension.
“To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise,” he said in a statement.
The National Basketball Players Association said in a statement, “we believe [the 25-game suspension] is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps."
Morant has 30 days to appeal his punishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.