Ja Morant made his return to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday after missing nine games, including an eight-game suspension.
He came off the bench to help his team to a 130-125 win over the visiting Houston Rockets. Morant played 24 minutes and put up 17 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.
In an NBA scheduling oddity, Memphis will again host Houston on Friday night.
I’m going to always be Ja,” Morant said following his first game back.
“I won't change for anybody. The only problem with me right now is just getting into a space mentally that I’m very comfortable in and I feel good. That’s why I made the decision to take the time away and go to counseling, and that helped me learn a lot of things.”
For all the controversy surrounding Morant, he is in position to lead the Grizzlies to the NBA Playoffs for a third consecutive season.
Memphis is the second seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games. The Grizzlies are also on a four-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.
The Grizzlies also have one of the NBA’s best home records, going 31-5 in the 36 games they have hosted.
Many fans sported Morant jerseys for his return from the suspension for brandishing a gun at a Denver nightclub.
WELCOME BACK JA signs were throughout the FedEx Forum and Tee Morant, Ja’s father, wore a hoodie with his son’s likeness under the word REDEMPTION.
