Singer and actor Jacob Latimore, currently part of The Chi’s cast, will star in a remake of the 1990 classic comedy House Party, produced by the SpringHill Company. Latimore replaces Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who reportedly exited the film for mental health reasons. Sources say the studio and filmmakers supported his decision. Latimore co-stars alongside Tosin Cole.
SpringHill’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce. Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin will executive produce.
The original film narrates a nerdy teenager (played by Christopher “Kid” Reid) rebelling against his father to sneak into his friend’s (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party. It turns into a wild night.
Sources: TheJasmineBrand.com, Vibe.com, RollingStone.com, Complex.com, Deadline.com
