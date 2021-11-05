People on social media often have a habit of misconstruing clips from interviews to be something other than what is being said.
That was the case for Jada Pinkett Smith, who recently denied rumors of her and Will Smith having sexual intimacy challenges.
On an episode of her “Red Table Talk” show, she told Gwenyth Paltrow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, it's difficult to have a physical relationship with her husband.
"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey," she said. "We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22-years-old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."
She recommended viewers watch the episode for themselves rather than read inaccurate reports of her sex life.
She tweeted: "Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”
