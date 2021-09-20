R&B singer Jaheim has been arrested on charges related to the starvation and neglect of 15 dogs, resulting in the death of one dog. He is charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to give care to an animal.
Hillsborough Township, New Jersey police received a report of a “puppy in distress.” Officers reported finding six dogs in dirty, partially flooded crates in the driveway of Jaheim’s home.
“One of the dogs located was initially unresponsive in a water-filled crate and subsequently had to be euthanized,” Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a public statement on Facebook.
No comments have been made from Jaheim or his legal team yet.
