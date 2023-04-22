24-year-old Jalen Hurts is rolling in the dough now. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has signed a new five-year contract with a salary of $255 million, becoming the highest paid player in NFL history making $51 million per year. His contract includes $179.3 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.
Hurts dominated the Eagles in 2022, contributing to their Super Bowl journey.
Eagles coaches and personnel have applauded Hurts’ hard work throughout the offseason with head coach Nick Sirianni praising him in January.
“It’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni said of Hurts. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy.”
“The hardest part, for sure, is the scarcity of really good quarterbacks, and we got one, and we got a very special player,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in March.
