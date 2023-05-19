Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery after an undisclosed health scare led him to the hospital last month. The Oscar winner has received an outpouring of love and support from his peers and supporters. However, his family has been vague in explaining what exactly happened to the actor.
TMZ reported on Monday that Foxx was receiving medical treatment at a rehabilitation center in Chicago. The center specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation, but his diagnosis remains unknown publicly.
Corinne shared an update about her father’s wellbeing on May 11.
“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne wrote. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too!”
Foxx was hospitalized in April while he was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz.
Corinne shared news about his medical emergency last month on Instagram.
