Janet Rollé becomes American Ballet Theatre’s first Black woman CEO

 M. Phillips

Janet Rollé makes history as the first Black woman in the American Ballet Theatre’s 82-history to serve as its CEO and Executive Director.

“Through dance, I learned how to be a professional, the value of discipline and technique, and my love for the creative process. These lessons have always been at the core of my professional life and work,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet.

She also said she’s looking forward to keeping the company’s iconic legacy alive and growing its influence.

“It is, therefore, a singular privilege to be entrusted by the Board to preserve and extend the legacy of American Ballet Theatre and to ensure its future prosperity, cultural impact, and relevance,” she said. “To come full circle and be in a position to give back to the art that has given me so much is a source of unbridled and immense joy.”

