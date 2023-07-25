Jay-Z makes history becoming the first Black male recording artist of any genre to have 10 solo studio albums be double-platinum certified.
Last Wednesday (July 12) Jay’s Blueprint 3 album became his tenth solo release to accumulate two million album sales, RIAA added the album to its list of certifications. Jay’s The Black Album also reached quadruple platinum status bringing his total album sales in the U.S. to 33.5 million.
Jay is also the second Black person in history to have double-digit multi-platinum studio albums in his career, the first person is Mariah Carey. Carey’s 11 solo studio albums have sold two million copies worldwide and she is the most commercially successful Black female singer of all-time. The next two Black women singers to follow behind Carey’s success are Beyoncé and Whitney Houston, with six and seven multi-platinum albums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.