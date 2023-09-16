An investigation was launched earlier this month after a viral video showed Kenosha Police officer forcefully arresting a man inside an Applebee’s in an alleged case of mistaken identity. According to TMZ, Jay-Z’s firm TeamROC hired attorney Alex Spiro to represent Jermell English Jr, the man arrested by Kenosha police.
The legal team hopes to get misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct dropped because English contends he is not the man police were searching for. This is what led to the altercation with the police.
A civil lawsuit could also be in the works, according to Dania Diaz, the managing director for Team ROC.
“The reckless behavior of the police department is a travesty, especially when they put his infant child in danger,” said Diaz.
