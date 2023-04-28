Jayson Tatum took care of business against the Atlanta Hawks and then took time to apologize to Janet Jackson.
Tatum tallied 30 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in the Boston Celtics’ 128-120 Game 6 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.
The Hawks surprised the Celtics at home on Tuesday night to prolong the series – which caused a postponement of Jackson’s concert scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta.
“I wanna send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson,” Tatum said live on TNT after the game. “We were supposed to close it out in Boston.
“I hope she sees this, you know, I apologize for that, but we got it done today.”
Jaylen Brown led he Celtics with 32 points Marcus Smart scored 22 and Sixth Man of the Year Malcom Brogdon added 17 points.
By winning the series, the Celtics move on to Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal at Boston’s TD Garden on Monday.
