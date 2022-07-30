Michael Henderson

Michael Henderson during 17th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival at The Lagoon at The Long Beach Convention Center.

 Photo by Steve Grayson | Courtesy of Wire Image

Jazz bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson, whose hits included “Take Me I’m Yours” and “Wide Receiver,” has died at 71. His official Facebook page shared news of his death.

"Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father, and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta, Georgia... Bless his heart and soul... He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews, and incessant touring, which he loved," the post reads.

His cause of death hasn’t been revealed, and details concerning his funeral are ongoing. Henderson’s death comes a month after his hospitalization at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.