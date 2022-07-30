Jazz bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson, whose hits included “Take Me I’m Yours” and “Wide Receiver,” has died at 71. His official Facebook page shared news of his death.
"Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father, and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta, Georgia... Bless his heart and soul... He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews, and incessant touring, which he loved," the post reads.
His cause of death hasn’t been revealed, and details concerning his funeral are ongoing. Henderson’s death comes a month after his hospitalization at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.