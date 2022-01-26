Entertainment blog, Sandra Rose previously reported sources told the outlet The Real talk show co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her husband rapper Jeezy (Jay Jenkins) are raising their child to be genderless.
However, those claims appear to be inaccurate. Comedian Loni Love and Jeannie’s co-star reposted Sandra Rose’s blog post stating that Jeannie would reveal her child’s gender on Wednesday’s episode of The Real.
Jeannie chimed in on her comments and said, “if doin the most was a post.” Their other co-host Adrienne Houghton also gave her opinion under Love’s post.
“SMH *hand over face emoji* I really wish people would just respect this sacred time for them… so corny.” Houghton said.
Mai, who is currently on maternity leave, gave her co-stars permission to share her child’s name on a recent episode of The Real. Her child’s full name is Monaco Mai Jenkins.
In a video uploaded to her YouTube Channel, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, she gave fans a glimpse of her baby’s nursery and shared the meaning behind the name.
"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about,” she said. “Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here."
(0) comments
