Jenifer Lewis has had it with Kanye West’s antics and his recent anti-semitism remarks. She expressed her disappointment for the rapper during an appearance on The Pascal Show.
“I was sick of him before he did all of this mess.” she said. “I don’t care what he’s dealing with, shut your [expletive] mouth. You go sit down somewhere, all those kids who look up to his [expletive]. My name is Jennifer Lewis, I’m famous too, not as famous as you but that does not excuse you from doing what you should be doing. Go get help baby your children are looking at you. You hush now.”
Dave Chappelle is another celebrity who recently disagreed with West’s comments during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this past weekend (Nov. 12).
“I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that… Kanye… is how you buy yourself some time,” Chappelle said.
