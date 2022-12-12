Sparks are rumored between Chicago natives Jennifer Hudson and Common, after the rapper picked her up from her talk show in Burbank, California, on Sunday (Dec. 4).
They walked closely and were in conversation before stepping into Common’s car. They star in the upcoming action thriller “Breathe.
Hudson responded to speculation about her and Common dating back in September.
“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she said.
“We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”
The pair’s rumored romance comes a year after Common and Tiffany Haddish dated for 16 months. They reportedly broke up because of their busy schedules.
Common has never married, but is father to a 24-year-old daughter, Omoye Lynn, whom he shares with his ex Kim Jones.
He’s been in multiple high-profile relationships including Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Angela Rye.
Hudson shares a son David Jr., 13, with ex-fiance, wrestler David Otunga. They split in 2017.
