Grammy Award-winning producer and music mogul Jermaine Dupri has launched his own vegan ice cream brand JD’s Vegan. It's created from coconut cream for a thick texture without animal-based ingredients.
Its three flavors include: Welcome to Atlanta Peach Cobbler (made with golden peaches and dotted with crumbled cobbler); Apple Butter (a buttery apple base swirled together with toasted cinnamon streusel crumble); and Strawberry Sweetheart (featuring strawberry chunks and swirls).
Dupri has partnered with Walmart to make the product easily accessible to a massive consumer base. JD’s Vegan’s three flavors are available on Walmart’s website, priced at $6.47 per pint.
“Walmart and I share the same vision of providing consumers with the best products and making healthy alternatives accessible to everyone,” Dupri said in a statement. “JD’s Vegan ice cream tastes as good as or even better than the real thing. You don’t have to lose anything going vegan. JD’s Vegan ice cream provides you with nothing but quality foods with out-of-this-world flavor and taste.”
Next month, JD’s Vegan ice cream will introduce three new flavors: Chocolate My Way, Key Lime Pie, and (404) Cookies & Cream. Walmart will release the remainder of products on Dec. 28, both in-store and online. JD’s Vegan is also available through the company’s website.
