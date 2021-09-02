The Chicago Sun-Times reported Jesse Jackson has been moved to a rehabilitation facility at Northwestern Memorial Hospital while his wife, Jacqueline, has been transferred to the ICU as her coronavirus symptoms remain.
According to a statement from their son, Jonathan Jackson, Jesse will begin “intensive occupational and physical therapy” for his Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms lessen.
In another statement, Jonathan said Jacqueline, who is receiving increased oxygen, is breathing on her own and not on a ventilator.
Last week, Business Insider reported, Jacqueline and Jesse were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.
"We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants," Jonathan said in a statement. "We know this is a dangerous disease, so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result."
Jesse received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in January. His first dose was during a publicized event to encourage Black people to get vaccinated.
Jacqueline has not been vaccinated.
