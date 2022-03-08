Actor Johnny Brown, known largely for his character Nathan Bookman on the TV series “Good Times” has died at 84. A cause of death hasn’t been identified by his family, who announced his death to Instagram on March 2.
“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown’s daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown said in the post.
In addition to his successful acting career, Brown was a musician in a band. He starred on Broadway and acted in the ensemble cast of “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” for three seasons.
He originally was cast to play Redd Foxx’s son Lamont in “Sanford and Son,” but his contract with Rowan interfered with it.
His role on “Good Times” began in 1975 on its second season.
Brown was born June 11, 1937, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was raised in Harlem.
He leaves behind his daughter, his wife June of 61 years, and a son John Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.