Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial has been delayed until September. Majors came to court on Thursday for what was scheduled to be the first day of the trial, but prosecution said they were unprepared and still gathering evidence.
Majors entered the courtroom joined by Meagan Good. He held a Bible and a notebook in his hand as he walked toward the bench with his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry at 9:42 a.m. Chaudhry states that the delay is from prosecutors not being “timely” in confiscating clues. A new trial date is scheduled for Sept. 6.
Majors was detained in Manhattan March 25 and charged with accounts of assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
During his arrest, Jabbari informed law enforcement she was attacked and was transported to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”
Majors pleaded not guilty to four charges brought against him. A charge of strangulation was dropped. If he gets convicted of misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault, he could serve up to one year in prison.
Chaudhry claims Jabbari assaulted Majors, versus the other way around. Majors’ team suggests “racial bias” has played a part in the investigation and calls the case a “witch hunt” against Majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.