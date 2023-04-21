Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360 and his publicist, PR firm The Lede Company, following his arrest on domestic violence charges three weeks ago in New York City.
On March 25, he was arrested for an alleged physical assault on a 30-year-old woman. The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.” Majors is scheduled to appear before a judge on May 8. He’s accused of multiple harassment counts and assault from the New York City District Attorney.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”
Chaudhry added that the “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place and witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”
