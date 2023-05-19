Jonathan Majors has found love despite the allegations he faces.
Majors and Meagan Good are rumored to be dating.
Multiple sources told TMZ that the pair have gotten close over the last couple weeks, and the two were even seen catching a movie together recently at a Los Angeles movie theater.
Majors is accused of assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment. His ex-girlfriend alleges he slapped her in the back of a taxi in March after leaving a party in New York City.
