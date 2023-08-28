TMZ reports a wedding date is “in the works” for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. Yes, that’s Michael Jordan’s son and Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.
It’s well documented that Michael and Scottie’s friendship ended poorly and this probably ain’t helpin’ things. Last time we heard from Scottie was after Michael’s docuseries “The Last Dance” aired, and he stated “They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.”
While leaving a restaurant in Paris last month, a reporter asked Michael if he approved of the relationship of Marcus and Larsa…to which Michael simply said “No.”
Apparently after hearing that news, Larsa said she was “embarrassed” and “traumatized.”
Scottie and Larsa tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming sons Scotty Jr. in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005, and daughter Sophia in 2008. After nearly two decades together, the pair split in 2018 before briefly reconciling. Larsa, a reality TV star, filed for divorce for a second time in November 2018, which was finalized in December 2021. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.