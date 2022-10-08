JT of the City Girls and Cardi B are now the latest female rappers beef. It all started after JT sent GloRilla congratulations for her single “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, making the Billboard’s Hot 100 and landing at No. 9. The achievement is GloRilla’s first top 10 hit and Cardi’s 11th.
XXL pointed out JT responded to a fan not GloRilla and Cardi B.
“NAH actually the tweet was too long! PLUS Cardi Been having top 10’s I been congratulating her for years this is GLO first one, I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my [expletive] Thank YOU!” JT wrote.
Cardi’s response is what caused friction between the two femcees. Cardi tweeted “lapdog,” but didn’t @ anyone then JT tweeted, “I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!” Then, “wiener dog,” and also didn’t @ anyone.
Cardi tweeted “go fetch,” then JT’s rebuttal was that Cardi should go fetch a real talent. She also asked why the two were putting on a show for Twitter although they were already DMing each other back and forth.
“So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener,” Cardi tweeted. “Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”
Cardi continued and said, “Matter fact, I’m not even doing this on the timeline! It’s becoming real repetitive for doggy treats. We already addressing it in the DM’s. GOODBYE YALL.”
