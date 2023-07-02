Footage of City Girls’ JT yelling at her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert at Sunday’s BET Awards is trending online. JT supposedly threw her phone at Lil Uzi Vert over a situation involving Ice Spice.
In the clip JT can be seen throwing her phone at Uzi and heard saying “Expletive, “What the [expletive] wrong with you, [expletive]??
Uzi’s assigned seat was next to Spice. Earlier in the night the two took a selfie together and it was shared to an Uzi fan account.
Sources close to JT told TMZ Spice wasn’t the reason for her anger, she was upset about losing her seat. The sources also claim JT “loves” Spice.
Another clip shows Spice talking to Uzi and JT, which could mean a reconciliation of some sort took place to rectify the alleged fiasco.
