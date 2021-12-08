The Justice Department closed a federal investigation Monday that re-examined Emmett Till’s murder after failing to secure proof that an important person in the case lied, according to a senior-level law enforcement official.
In 1955, Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager from Chicago visiting family in Mississippi, was severely beaten and shot in the head after a white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, accused him of whistling at her.
An all-white male jury in Mississippi acquitted J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, Donham’s husband for Till’s murder. Before their deaths, both men admitted to committing the crime to a magazine journalist. They gave a descriptive rundown of how the lynching happened.
During a recanting of her story to author Timothy B. Tyson, Donham said she lied about the situation.
“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” she allegedly told Tyson while expressing “sympathy” for Till’s mother.
A source knowledgeable of the case said Donham denied she lied in her testimony to federal investigators, and Tyson made inconsistencies with his statements.
