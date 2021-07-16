Juvenile knows how to make a classic hit. Now, one of his most successful recordings is back thanks to a new rendition.
He has joined Mannie Fresh and Mia X on aremake of “Back That Thang Up.” Lyrics have been changed to create a vaccine anthem called “Vax That Thang Up.”
Due to vaccine hesitancy among many people of color during the pandemic, the song has been updated with lyrics such as Mannie Fresh saying, "Girl you can be the queen...after quarantine."
"I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I'm willing to sacrifice my life, not just for me, but also for my family," Juvenile said in a statement. "We don't know what we're facing right now, but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive."
“Back That Thang Up” was released in 1999.
The new version’s campaign is a collaboration between Atlanta-based creative agency Majority, co-founded by Shaquille O’Neal, and BLK, a popular dating app for Black singles.
Sources: AOL.com, Essence.com, TheGrio.com, TheJasmineBrand.com, CNN.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.