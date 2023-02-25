K. Michelle hasn’t had much luck in finding personal assistants. She told MAJIC-FM 107.5/97.5 in a recent interview she’s fired more than 100 assistants over the course of her career.
Host Ryan Cameron asked Michelle why her last assistant got the pink slip. Her answer was the person could not manage the installation of two televisions.
“Couldn’t hang up two TVs. Six people came out to the house, didn’t know how to get the cords in the walls,” she said.
“Six different people in my house didn’t know how to hang a TV and wanted $2,000 a week. I said I’d do $1,600 a week.”
Another recent assistant was fired for fouling up dinner reservations.
“I remember one day I said, ‘can you make reservations at five o’clock for four people?’ She came in, say, I made reservations at four o’clock.”
She also had a candidate admit to being on cocaine during the interview.
“I’m like ‘she’s great, she is great, I like her.’
“She says, ‘on holidays, we do drugs, we do cocaine,” Michelle said.
“I couldn’t believe it. This was my first time meeting her. I gave her two drinks and she lost it. Why would I be around stuff like that?”
Michelle plans to release her sixth R&B album, “I’m The Problem,” a country album soon. Her I’m The Problem Tour comes to St. Louis March 16 at The Factory in Chesterfield.
