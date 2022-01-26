Following the heels of her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Porsha Williams’ “Porsha’s Family Matters” Bravo spin-off, Kandi Burruss is returning with a new series.
“Kandi & The Gang,” premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m.
The show centers around Burruss’ restaurant, OLG, which she named after “Old Lady Gang” including her mom, Mama Joyce Jones, and her two aunts Aunt Nora Wilcox, and Aunt Bertha Jones.
In a press release, Bravo said the show indicates how mixing business with family can cause problems.
In past years, Burruss has had numerous spin-offs, “The Kandi Factory,” “Kandi’s Wedding,” “Kandi’s Ski Trip,” and “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It.”
