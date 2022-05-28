Kandi Burruss’ song “Legs, Hips, Body,” which she wrote years ago, is viral on all social platforms, especially TikTok.
The virality began after Burruss posted a video on Instagram of her strutting in thigh-high black leather boots and black shorts, walking away from her trailer at the “Lovers and Friends Festival” with the song’s audio.
“Legs, Hips, Body” was featured in Burruss’ “A Mothers Love” musical from 2014. The play was based on Burruss’ relationship with her mother and her career with Xscape.
The full song is available on Apple and Spotify. “A Mother’s Love” can also be streamed.
