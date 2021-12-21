Kangol Kid, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, a member of the iconic hip-hop group Untouchable Force Organization (UTFO), died from colon cancer Saturday, Dec. 18, at a hospital in Manhasset, New York.
He was 55 and was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Many knew Kid for wearing Kangol hats and his affiliation with UTFO, popular for the singles “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”
Outside of his hip-hop career, he regularly supported philanthropy against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. After his diagnosis, he spoke regularly about the importance of screenings.
