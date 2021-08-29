Kanye West sought the ultimate revenge by releasing Drake’s Toronto, Ontario home address to the public on Instagram, as their longtime feud reignited. West later deleted the post, and Drake doesn’t appear to be bothered by the antics.
Instead of reacting angrily, Drake posted a video of himself laughing at the matter on his Instagram Story.
The situation results from Drake dissing West on a song he just dropped with Trippie Redd. Drake addresses their past grievances and calls West “burned out.”
West responded in a group chat that included former Drake rival, Pusha T, which showed a threatening ‘Joker’ text with the message: "I live for this. I've been f***ed with by nerd ass jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."
He also deleted that post, and now the pot continues to stir.
Sources: www.TMZ.com, www.People.com, www.TheShadeRoom.com, www.TheJasmineBrand.com, www.Essence.com, www.RollingStone.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.