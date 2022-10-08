Kanye West has made a bold fashion statement. On Monday, Oct. 3, he revealed a surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris displaying the Season 9 collection. Before models ripped the runway, he gave a speech while wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt with the Pope’s face on the front.
He mentioned his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery, his former manager Scooter Braun, and the challenges he’s faced in the fashion industry including his departure from Gap.
“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said at one point, referencing his new legal name. “You can’t manage me.”
Some of the models in the show donned the same “White Lives Matter” show as West, leaving social media outraged.
“Sending a “WHITE LIVES MATTER” t-shirt down a runway in Paris is literal insanity and no amount of gospel is getting that man through Heaven’s gate, I’m so sorry,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “mind you kanye was just calling kim and kris the kkk 2 weeks ago and now he’s wearing a white lives matter shirt.”
Others remembered the “MAGA” hat he wore to the White House, and a Confederate flag jacket he wore in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.