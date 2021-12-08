Kehlani revealed in an interview with Byrdie it's valuable when people refer to them as their she/they pronouns.
“I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they,’ Kehlani said. “It feels like…you really see me.”
This isn’t the first time Kehlani has gone into detail about their non-binary identity. In an interview with The Advocate, they shared the reasoning behind their preferred pronouns and reflected on how their journey differed from other queer artists.
“A lot of it is very [much] in how they present … It’s tougher for trans artists. It’s tougher for Black gay men. It’s tougher for Black masculine gay women,” they said in the interview.
During the interview with Byrdie, they also explained how they felt about coming out as a lesbian earlier this year.
“I wish it was more of a journey discovering how I love and what I need versus putting the emphasis on having to ‘come out’ with my sexual identity.”
Kehlani’s full interview with Byrdie can be found here: https://www.byrdie.com/kehlani-interview-5203051.
