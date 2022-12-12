The award winning actress revealed to the world that she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting a child, her first.
"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer explained on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live before ripping open her jacket to show her baby bump.
"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
